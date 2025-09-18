Small Farm Republic

Pray With Your Legs
Sep 18

The Democrats are so radicalized and totalitarian that even their intellectual debates are a programmatic execution of Alinsky’s 13 Rules for Radicals starting with Pick the Target (Kennedy), Freeze it (WSJ omissions and TV coverage showing Democrat talking points over and over) Personalize it (Your babies are going to die) Polarize it (caring, calm, scientists like Monarez desperately and against all odds trying to save your babies)

Rinse and Repeat

They follow Alinsky’s Rules nationally, state, and local levels like the ideological cult that they are and they are reelected because of the inexhaustible monies provided them by the oligarch’s, foundations, gov’t (USAID), and hundreds of NGO’s.

Each and every legislative year they sponsor the same radical bills and agenda like clockwork.

llaw555
Sep 18

I can’t even look at the pasty grotesque faces of senate. They are just vile inside and out. I’m holding RFK in prayer, envisioning him surrounded in divine light and trusting it’s his win… all while contacting the elected corrupt and speaking out on Kennedy’s behalf .

