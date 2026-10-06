Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Oct 6

CORRUPT ASININE INTELL

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
Oct 6

The very first task for AI is applying it to the ridiculous number of useless paper pushing employees in healthcare and the associated insurance bureaucracy that actually slow down the pace of good healthcare.

My estimate is between 25-30% of people could be eliminated.

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